PRQA teams with Headway

PRQA and Headway Software has announced the integration of Structure101 with QA•C and QA•C++ representing the initial phase of joint technology and product collaboration.

PRQA’s core technologies include advanced language parsing engines for C and C++ that power their widely-used QA•C and QA•C++ products.



PRQA will use the same technologies to extract and deliver high-fidelity data to Headway’s Structure101 product to help developers better understand and manage C and C++ software architecture. The added capability clearly complements PRQA’s long-standing mission to help firms build better software. ).



Structure101 will supply that same code structure visualization, associated metrics, and architectural control for the largest and most complex C and C++ projects when used with QA•C and QA•C++.