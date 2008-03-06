IBS receives order from EN ElectronicNetwork

German based IBS has received an order from EMS provider EN ElectronicNetwork for the implementation of a MES system.

The order volume is estimated in the upper six-figure €-region and involves implementation of the IBS solution at EN’s Hersfeld and Bonn plants. The expansion of the current software implementations at EN’s Limburg and Eberbach plants is currently in the planning stages.



Implementation of the IBS solution is aimed at standardising the quality planning and analysis processes in the manufacture and mounting of electronic circuit boards. This will enable complete traceability, from the manufacturing serial number to the point at which the product is delivered to the customer. Increased transparency ensures in particular the visualisation of each individual production step. Defective products are then processed at the repair points, using a so-called Paperless Repair Function.