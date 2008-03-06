Infineon cuts staff in Villach, Austria

German based semiconductor producer Infineon plans to lay off 100 of its contract workers at its plant in Villach, Austria.

The weak demand from the motor industry as well as the low retail prices for computer place an enormous pressure on the company“ said Monika Kircher-Kohl, managing director of Infineon Austria to "Kleinen Zeitung".



The lay-off will only affect contract workers, and not the 2500 staff members. “None of our main staff members has to worry“, Infineon said.



Infineon has created 280 new jobs in Austria last year, mainly the so called contact employees. However the current picture forces the company to lay-off 100 out of the contract workers in Villach, Austria.