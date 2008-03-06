Electronics Production | March 06, 2008
Orolia acquires Pendulum Instruments
Orolia, a France based precision electronics technology group specialized in high-precision time and frequency generation and distribution, announced today the acquisition of Stockholm-based Pendulum Instruments, a Sweden based firm in the field of time and frequency calibration, measurement and analysis.
This acquisition extends the technical competencies and market reach of Orolia to a third area of expertise: the measurement of high-precision time and frequency signals. In addition to new market access for this important technology and as an integral part of Orolia’s strategy to establish product leadership in key industries, this acquisition allows the Group to expand its geographical presence in the fast-growing economies of Eastern Europe, Russia and China.
With a rich, decades long heritage in test and measurement instrumentation and a turnover of 5 M€ in 2007, Pendulum Instruments, headquartered in Sweden with offices and subsidiaries in China, Russia, and the USA, is an industry leader serving the electronics, communications, metrology and military markets with a product portfolio of frequency counters, frequency standards, frequency distribution systems, and wireless test equipment.
As a complementary fit to Orolia’s existing time and frequency businesses, T4 Science, SpectraTime and Spectracom, the acquisition of Pendulum Instruments allows the companies to mutually benefit from global distribution channels, vertical integration of key system components and local support.
In line with the decentralized management culture of Orolia, Pendulum Instruments and its subsidiaries will continue to operate under their own brand and under the leadership of their current management team.
Orolia confirms its strategy to grow the Group through targeted synergistic acquisitions. “This is Orolia’s second acquisition in seven months, and is a further milestone in the group’s accelerated growth strategy,” said Jean-Yves Courtois, Orolia’s Chairman and CEO. “The acquisition of Pendulum Instruments, with its entrepreneurial management team, a software development center in Saint-Petersburg (Russia), its wide sales network, and a strong presence in Eastern Europe and Asia, constitutes a unique opportunity for Orolia to go one step forward in its plan to build a global worldwide leader in Precision Systems for Critical Operations.” He added: “Orolia has been historically involved in high-precision time and frequency generation through its atomic clocks, which are used throughout the world. During the last three years, we have gradually established Orolia as a leading time and frequency distribution company through the acquisition and development of one of the best time server and synchronization equipment portfolios on the market. Extending our reach to the measurement of time and frequency signals offered a natural growth opportunity with strong synergies at the R&D, marketing and sales levels.”
“We are delighted about joining Orolia because of the Group’s technological expertise and its international dimension and culture,” said Harald Kruger, CEO of Pendulum. “The exciting synergies at the technical and sales levels with the other Orolia companies will allow us to strengthen our product, support and service offers for our customers and to leverage our past efforts in developing a strong hardware and software team and a worldwide sales network covering more than 100 countries.“
With a rich, decades long heritage in test and measurement instrumentation and a turnover of 5 M€ in 2007, Pendulum Instruments, headquartered in Sweden with offices and subsidiaries in China, Russia, and the USA, is an industry leader serving the electronics, communications, metrology and military markets with a product portfolio of frequency counters, frequency standards, frequency distribution systems, and wireless test equipment.
As a complementary fit to Orolia’s existing time and frequency businesses, T4 Science, SpectraTime and Spectracom, the acquisition of Pendulum Instruments allows the companies to mutually benefit from global distribution channels, vertical integration of key system components and local support.
In line with the decentralized management culture of Orolia, Pendulum Instruments and its subsidiaries will continue to operate under their own brand and under the leadership of their current management team.
Orolia confirms its strategy to grow the Group through targeted synergistic acquisitions. “This is Orolia’s second acquisition in seven months, and is a further milestone in the group’s accelerated growth strategy,” said Jean-Yves Courtois, Orolia’s Chairman and CEO. “The acquisition of Pendulum Instruments, with its entrepreneurial management team, a software development center in Saint-Petersburg (Russia), its wide sales network, and a strong presence in Eastern Europe and Asia, constitutes a unique opportunity for Orolia to go one step forward in its plan to build a global worldwide leader in Precision Systems for Critical Operations.” He added: “Orolia has been historically involved in high-precision time and frequency generation through its atomic clocks, which are used throughout the world. During the last three years, we have gradually established Orolia as a leading time and frequency distribution company through the acquisition and development of one of the best time server and synchronization equipment portfolios on the market. Extending our reach to the measurement of time and frequency signals offered a natural growth opportunity with strong synergies at the R&D, marketing and sales levels.”
“We are delighted about joining Orolia because of the Group’s technological expertise and its international dimension and culture,” said Harald Kruger, CEO of Pendulum. “The exciting synergies at the technical and sales levels with the other Orolia companies will allow us to strengthen our product, support and service offers for our customers and to leverage our past efforts in developing a strong hardware and software team and a worldwide sales network covering more than 100 countries.“
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments