Flextronics in Youngsville expects<br>more layoffs tomorrow

As evertiq previously announced EMS giant Flextronics will close down its plant in Youngsville, USA. In January 96 employees where let go from the plant. Tomorrow another round of layoffs is expected with 80 to 100 employees.

Employment Security Commission office has received more then 200 visits from former Flextronics employees. The plant will shut down in April this year and will leave 480 permanent employees out of work.