Appointments in Enics management

During the past three years Enics has reached its ambitious growth targets and expanded the plant network according to its strategy. Enics operates now on two continents in eleven Business Units.

In order to set the Group for the further growth, Enics decided to strengthen its existing management by making the following appointments: Mr. Petri Helin has been appointed Senior Vice President APAC and Global Sourcing. Petri is heading Enics APAC (=Asia Pacific) region and Global Sourcing for the entire Enics network. Mr. Ari Räisänen has been appointed Senior Vice President, Operations. Ari is heading Enics Operations throughout the Group’s business unit network.



Mr. Kai Paajaste has been appointed Vice President, Human Resources. Kai takes the responsibility for the timely performance of human resources services and Enics Group HR policies Mrs. Kati Kaistinen has been appointed Director, Demand/Supply Chain Management. Kati is responsible for the group-wide Demand Chain Management, Supplier Integration, Logistics and Inventory Management.



Mr. Gianluigi Ravenna has been appointed Vice President, Account Management. He has the overall responsibility of Enics existing customer relations. Mr. Anders Wendner has been appointed Vice President, Sales. Anders is responsible for the New Sales activities of Enics.