RoHS | March 06, 2008
Flextronics & Nokia RoHS recognised
US based Association Connecting Electronics Industries IPC, has announced its first two certifications for Lead-Free Electronics Assembly Process Capability in Asia.
Flextronics Industrial, a market segment of Flextronics (Shen Zhen) Co., and Nokia Telecommunications Ltd. Dongguan Branch Co. passed the IPC certification audit that demonstrates critical processes for the production of lead-free assemblies in compliance with the European Union's Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive.
The extensive audits of both companies were completed by Leo Lambert, vice president and technical director of EPTAC Corp., and included an in-depth analysis of each facility’s operations in the areas of design and engineering; materials procurement, warehouse, assembly database, declaration and field return; surface mount assembly; rework and repair; and training.
“I am deeply pleased with this recognition by IPC, as it underscores our commitment to customers through the efficacy of Flextronics own internal lead free audit program,” said MC Chan, director of Process, Flextronics (Shen Zhen) Co., Ltd. “A successful lead free program is a complex and critical set of protocols and processes that must be taken seriously by electronics companies worldwide. Flextronics has long realized that other areas, such as materials control, floor management and engineering technology, are required for best practices in lead-free assembly.” Chan acknowledges that lead free program initiatives involve far more than simply using a different solder and credits IPC’s certification program as, “an excellent auditing system for Chinese electronics facilities that are looking to secure their own lead free processes.” He adds, “This IPC certification further confirms that our internal program is well aligned with the strict standards set forth by RoHS.”
The IPC Certification for Lead-Free Electronics Assembly Process Capability is an audit of an electronics assembly facility — whether it’s an OEM or EMS facility — to determine if the facility is capable of producing product to meet the lead free requirements of the EU RoHS Directive. The certification program is an excellent way for a facility to validate its lead-free electronics assembly process capabilities and to impress upon its customers and suppliers its commitment to excellence.
