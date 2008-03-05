Former Flextronics boss joins Proxy

Torkel Danielsson is new Director of Research & Development at Sweden based EMS-provider Proxy Electronics with the mission to create a new unit, aimed towards product development.

Mr. Danielsson holds a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering and has long experience from the area. He was previously responsible for a similar unit at Flextronics, dealing mainly with the development of antennae.



According to Proxy the ambition of the new department is to increase Proxy's capability to contribute to the customers' development projects. Proxy will continue its cooperation with partners with expert competence in various areas, as the aim of the new R & D department is to be a better production partner - not to cater for all the design needs of the customers. Initially, the main focus area will be helping the customers to benefit from Proxy's vast experience in the area of electronic modules.



"This strategic step forward is very stimulating" says Stefan Jakobsson, Managing Director at Proxy Electronics, and continues; "with Torkel Danielsson heading the R&D, we are extremely well prepared for creating a competent department which will contribute to the success of our customers, and thereby to our own success".