Arrow enhances supply chain<br>support for Europe

Arrow has enhanced its supply chain support in Europe by putting in place a new European supply chain team and adding new supply chain services to its portfolio.

Dedicated to identifying and addressing the supply chain requirements of customers throughout the region, the new team comprises supply chain professionals in northern, central and southern Europe. The team is the responsibility of Kristian Lading who was appointed as Arrow’s European supply chain services director in 2007.



Arrow can provide customers with access to the full portfolio of supply chain services regardless of the country or countries in which they design and manufacture. At the same time, the company has added new supply chain services to the European offering, including a new version of its web-based CARES automated replenishment system.

Commenting on the enhanced supply chain capabilities, Kristian Lading states: “Providing supply chain support has always been a fundamental part of Arrow’s business. Adding new tools and putting in place the infrastructure to coordinate activities on a truly European basis allows us to standardise these high-quality services for every European country. As a result, customers have improved access to a local experts and a range of services that can address even the most complex of supply chain requirements.”