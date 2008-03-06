Shortage of workers in aerospace and<br>defence sector may come

Over the next decade the aerospace and defence sector could face a serious shortage of qualified staff members.

Many scientists and engineers will go into retirement and few graduates seek employment in this sector. In 2007 almost 60 % of U.S. aerospace employees were 45 or older.



This could have a serious impact on national security and even close the door on commercial products that start out as military technology.



However defence companies must now compete with Google, Microsoft and Verizon, where younger people are mostly looking for jobs, Manufacturing reports. Contractors also have to overcome yet another problem, if they work on classified government programs. This means that there are countless restrictions on hiring foreigners for example.