The German distribution market for components has increased by 1.3%

According to FBDi the German distribution market for components has fell in the Q4/07 by 4.5%, compared to the same period in 2006. The year in total has increased by 1.3%.

The Book-to-Bill-Ratio increases to 1.06, as the order situation picked up slightly. The German distribution market stayed in the range of the European trend in Q4/07. All major Electronic Markets, apart from Italy, posted a slight drop. The figures are as follows: UK -8.0%, France -12.5%, Italy +2.5%.



The annual comparison shows these numbers: UK down by 5.4%, France down by 12.9%, Italy down by 5.0%. Due to a stabile production and strong export figures the German distribution market increased by 1.3% to 2.6 billion €. The member firms that are in FBDi reported a cumulated turnover of € 576 million for Q4/07 € (€ 603 million for 4Q/06). Orders increased slightly and the Book-to-Bill-Ratio hit 1.06.



The top product group, semiconductor devices, reported a fall in turnover of 4.7% to € 396 million in Q4/07, compared to Q4/06. However semiconductor devices share of the total turnover stays at 70%. Passive components fell by 8.4% to € 93 million in Q4/07, electro-mechanical components fell by 0.3% to €70 million. While the power supply components increased by 3.2%. Displays increased by 8.4%.



The FBDi e.V. is a German organization of 24 component distributors.