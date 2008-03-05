Aastra increase demand on its suppliers

Canada based Aastra Telecom, which recently purchased Ericsson’s enterprise communication business unit will tighten up its demands on its suppliers.

Aastra Telecom has established a number of new ethics rules for its suppliers. Aastras suppliers all over the world from now needs to follow these rules. The rules are mainly about the environment and how employees should be treated. Every supplier needs to be able to follow the ISO certification rules both the 9001-standard and 14001-standard. Besides this there are some rules about child work, discrimination etc.



The company has employed special auditors which will check how suppliers are behaving from the first meeting to the delivery of the product.