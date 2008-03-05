Merlin Circuit awarded PCB<br>Supplier of the Year by Plexus

UK based PCB manufacturer Merlin Circuit Technology has been awarded PCB Supplier of the Year 2007 at a presentation held at the Plexus UK manufacturing facility in Kelso, Scotland.

Presenting the awards Willie Mac'Kinnon, Plexus UK managing director said: “The purpose of these awards is to recognise key suppliers, because all too often, suppliers can be taken for granted.” Following the presentation Merlin MD Colin Mason commented “this award recognises the dedication and hard work by our Merlin colleagues and I am vey pleased to accept the award on their behalf.



Pictured above Colin Mason Merlin Circuits MD accompanied by area sales manager Collette Bentall receives the PCB Supplier of the Year Award from Plexus UK Managing Director Willie Mac'Kinnon, on the right and Mike Archenhold Plexus UK Materials Director.