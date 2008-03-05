Celestica to produce for Microsoft

Celestica has collaborated with Microsoft on the design of the BEE3, Berkeley Emulation Engine 3rd version, to improve the ability of Microsoft and other companies to conduct computer architecture research.

Celestica collaborated with Microsoft on the design and manufacturing of the prototypes. Specifically, Celestica was responsible for the detailed hardware specification, schematic capture, layout, signal integrity analysis, static timing analysis, schematic modelling, design for test and manufacturing.



Microsoft's BEE3 development platform enables emulation of a multi-core processor environment with at least 1000 cores. This is accomplished by four interconnected field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) linked to a variety of high-speed interfaces. The platform can scale smoothly from a single board to 64 boards or 256 FPGAs. The BEE3 platform enables large-scale architectural research in areas such as ECAD tool acceleration, scientific computing and computer architecture emulation.