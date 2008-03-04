Rutronik and Quimonda sign<br>EMEA franchise contract

Rutronik and Qimonda have signed a franchise agreement for Europe and the Middle East (EMEA) with effect from 1 January 2008.

The agreement sees Rutronik taking over the marketing and sales of the full Qimonda range of products. The distributor is placing great significance on the partnership. A particular feature of Qimonda products is their energy efficiency with low power consumption, resulting in lower heat generation. In the light of increasing costs throughout the world, energy efficiency is progressively becoming a more important factor, and is increasingly taken into consideration in application designs. The intention of the two companies is to establish Qimonda as the supplier of high-quality and energy-saving DRAMs to the industrial sector. Rutronik is able to provide advice throughout the entire product life cycle – from selecting components to design-in support.