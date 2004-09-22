Chip sales slowing

Samsung said memory chips were in for a slowdown, with prices for flash memory set to fall as much as 40% in the three months to September, BBC NEWS reports.

According to BBC NEWS, Samsung Electronics semiconductor business's president, Hwang Chang-gyu, told that sales would probably exceed the $3.2bn seen in the three months to June. Overall, he said, chip sales growth would slow to 10% a year in 2005 from 20% this year.