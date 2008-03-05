Parker SSD Drives invests<br>in new SMT equipment

Parker SSD Drives with European headquarters in Littlehampton, UK has invested in new production technology and practices.

Parker SSD Drives is a division of Parker Hannifin, a manufacturer of motion and control technologies. The new investment is allowing the company to integrate its UK operation more effectively with other Parker production centers around the world.



The latest investment has been in two advanced surface mount lines for the high speed production of control cards and power boards used in Parker SSD Drives’ range of AC, DC and servo products.



A further benefit of the latest investment in the surface mount lines, along with improvements elsewhere in production, processes has been the ability for Parker SSD Drives to shorten its product delivery times.



Further investment, bringing the total this year alone to almost half a million pounds, has been made to make many of Parker SSD Drives’ manufacturing processes compliant with the RoHS directive.