Mania does not comment on Camtek rumor

evertiq reported earlier that, according to an unconfirmed report, Mania's equipment division is close to a merger with Israel based Camtek.

evertiq tried to contact Mania at their German headquarters today, but we were unable to verify these rumors. A spokesperson told evertiq that they were aware of the rumors but did not want to comment on it. The merger involves Mania’s equipment division only. Not Mania test services division.