EU RoHS-directive under review

The Oku-institute, based in Germany, has been commissioned to look at the possibility of including further substances within the scope of the RoHS Directive.

The final draft is expected in early April 2008. A stakeholder workshop will be held after the final draft is published, with the final report available in June 2008. It is expected that recommendations will be made to the European Union Council of Ministers in October 2008.