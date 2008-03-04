TBBPA has been approved by the EU

The most used flame retardant TBBPA has successfully passed 8-year EU Risk Assessment to evaluate its effects on human health and the environment.

Dr Veronique Steukers, EBFRIP Chair, said: “TBBPA has undergone an 8-year EU Risk Assessment to evaluate its effects on human health and the environment. The Risk Assessment, and the subsequent Risk Reduction Strategy, did not foresee any legislative restriction for TBBPA. TBBPA is therefore approved for use by the EU for all its applications”.



EU Member State experts have concluded that TBBPA presents no risk to human health or to the environment when TBBPA is used as a reactive component such as in printed circuits boards. Dr Steukers explained that: “Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBPA)1 is the largest volume brominated flame retardant in use today to improve the fire safety of printed circuit boards and plastics in electrical and electronic equipment. TBBPA is used in more than 70% of the world’s E&E appliances”.



For the additive use of TBBPA in E&E plastics casings, an environmental risk was identified in one production plant in Europe only. To address this risk the EU has approved a Risk Reduction Strategy and has recommended a proportionate measure requesting an environmental permit to control and reduce emissions (IPPC).



TBBPA has not been restricted by the RoHS Directive either. Based on the results of the risk assessment, there is no basis for including TBBPA in the upcoming revision of this Directive.