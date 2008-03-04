Incap revenue in 2007 lower then last year

Finland based EMS provider Incap’s revenue in 2007 amounted to EUR 83.0 million, which was about 7% lower than the previous year (EUR 89.3 million in 2006).

The revised operating profit totaled EUR 0.3 million (EUR 2.8 million), or 0.4% of revenue (3.2%). Net profit for the financial year was EUR -1.1 million (EUR 3.2 million). Business operations in India were started after a business acquisition, which was financed by convertible promissory notes amounting to EUR 6.75 million. A capital gain of EUR 3.1 million was recorded on the sale of the premises of Helsinki factory.



Fourth-quarter revenue totaled EUR 26.3 million (EUR 24.0 million), or 9.5% more than in the same period in 2006. Operating profit amounted to EUR 2.0 million (EUR -0.3 million), representing 7.7% of revenue (-1.4%). Operating profit was affected by a capital gain of EUR 3.1 million recorded for the period. The actual operational result during the period amounted to EUR -1.1 million.