Ceravision selects Sanmina-SCI as manufacturing partner

UK based company Ceravision, the company behind the ultra energy efficient Continuum 2.4 bulb system, has selected Sanmina-SCI as its worldwide manufacturing partner.

The Continuum 2.4 bulb was unveiled as the lead technical paper at the LS-11 lighting industry conference in Shanghai in May 2007. The Continuum 2.4 bulb is a high-energy efficiency lighting system which uses microwave technology.



"Since we launched the Continuum 2.4 system in May 2007, we have been overwhelmed by the response we have had from the lighting industry. The Continuum 2.4 addresses a global need for high light quality and enhanced energy efficiency, with an almost limitless range of applications," said Tim Reynolds, CEO of Ceravision. "With a number of OEM customers evaluating our design and more keen to do so, we realised that we needed a world-class manufacturing partner we could rely on to supply products to some of the most demanding customers in the industry."



"Sanmina-SCI understands the potential of the Continuum 2.4," said Dennis Young, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Marketing for Sanmina-SCI. "We are looking forward to manufacturing the key components of Ceravision's innovative technology in Europe. This technology dramatically improves the power efficiency of RF lighting systems, enabling the design of more power-efficient, smaller, lighter and more cost-effective illumination solutions. Sanmina-SCI's advanced production technology and quality systems have met the demanding requirements that Ceravision expects their manufacturing partner to provide and we are excited about the opportunity."



The Continuum 2.4 lamp system is the first in a range of innovative lighting solutions that will be available for use by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across an extensive range of applications including UV lighting, fibre-optic lighting, architectural lighting, front-projection and digital signage.