Valor expands its business in Spain & Portugal

Valor has announced the appointment of Silgal as a representative in the electronics assembly market in the Iberia peninsula.

Silgal is a provider of equipment and solutions for assembly, inspection and rework, with more than 20 years of experience in the assembly market. Its customers are major electronics manufacturers such as Delphi Grundig, Blaukpunt, Bosch SS, Fagor, Celestica, Lear, Elcan, Denso, Robert Bosch and others.



“Valor provides a very important competitive advantage for Silgal and its customers.“ said José Madureira, General Manager of Silgal. “Since its establishment in 1985 Silgal has always aimed to supply the electronics Industry with solutions to improve production efficiency, and given the increasing demand that we see today for software solutions, we believe that our customers will benefit from Valor’s expertise and ability to deliver solutions that flexibly integrate different types of equipments and production environments.”



“We are glad to have Silgal join our growing strategic sales network,” said Stephan Häfele, president of Valor Europe. “We recognize Silgal as a company focused on the satisfaction of its customers, working with the highest professional and technological standards and with a highly skilled and motivated team, and we are convinced that Valor’s solutions for the assembly market will be a valuable addition to their portfolio. I’m sure that the customers of both Valor and Silgal will benefit from this partnership.”