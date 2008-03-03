Rumour: Mania equipment division<br>and Camtek close to merger

According to an unconfirmed report, German based Mania is close to a merger with Israel based Camtek.

According to PCB007 the merger will involve Mania’s equipment division only. Not Mania test services division. Mania or Camtek has not given any comments to these rumours however PCB007’s sources are said an agreement is imminent.