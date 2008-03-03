Test & Measurement | March 03, 2008
Rood Testhouse net sales rose by 7.2% in 07
Net sales in 2007 rose by 7.2% to € 9,528,000 (2006: € 8,892,000). The operating result rose by 53.2% to € 354,000 (2006: € 231,000).
These results are in line with previously formulated prognoses. The consolidated net profit amounted to € 5,000, compared to a net profit of € 141,000 in 2006. The gross margin increased by € 709,000 to € 8,657,000.
With over 7% growth, Rood Technology outperformed the European market, which in fact contracted. Ongoing effort and dedication and focus on growth markets contributed to this result. Sales to the automotive sector increased yet again by 35% to € 5.4 million. Sales to the telecom and industrial medical sector decreased by approximately € 1 million to over € 2.6 million.
“A few years ago, when we started to focus on high-quality operations at Rood (Qualification, Failure and Technology Analysis and Test Engineering), this did not guarantee the significant growth that is now occurring. These operations have now become the drivers of Rood's growth. Supply Chain Management will provide new momentum, with similar prospects. We intend to continue the incepted strategy with renewed effort,” said Philip Nijenhuis, CEO of Rood Technology.
Rood Technology continues to focus on new markets, such as the new site in Dresden and the set-up of the Supply Chain Management (Asia – Europe). This strategy will be continued forcefully, where possible in collaboration with others. In this context, a strategic partnership was concluded and an intended takeover was announced. Additionally, Rood intends to conclude further strategic partnerships and/or takeovers. Collaboration with external parties is also being sought in order to claim the considerable tax losses in both Germany and the Netherlands in time.
Rood Technology has set itself the objective of realizing double digit net growth (between 10% and 20%) in Test & Related Services in the next three years, based on the customary seasonal pattern, at an annual global market growth of 8%.
With over 7% growth, Rood Technology outperformed the European market, which in fact contracted. Ongoing effort and dedication and focus on growth markets contributed to this result. Sales to the automotive sector increased yet again by 35% to € 5.4 million. Sales to the telecom and industrial medical sector decreased by approximately € 1 million to over € 2.6 million.
“A few years ago, when we started to focus on high-quality operations at Rood (Qualification, Failure and Technology Analysis and Test Engineering), this did not guarantee the significant growth that is now occurring. These operations have now become the drivers of Rood's growth. Supply Chain Management will provide new momentum, with similar prospects. We intend to continue the incepted strategy with renewed effort,” said Philip Nijenhuis, CEO of Rood Technology.
Rood Technology continues to focus on new markets, such as the new site in Dresden and the set-up of the Supply Chain Management (Asia – Europe). This strategy will be continued forcefully, where possible in collaboration with others. In this context, a strategic partnership was concluded and an intended takeover was announced. Additionally, Rood intends to conclude further strategic partnerships and/or takeovers. Collaboration with external parties is also being sought in order to claim the considerable tax losses in both Germany and the Netherlands in time.
Rood Technology has set itself the objective of realizing double digit net growth (between 10% and 20%) in Test & Related Services in the next three years, based on the customary seasonal pattern, at an annual global market growth of 8%.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments