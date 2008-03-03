Rune Glavare remains at PartnerTech<br>as President and CEO

Rune Glavare has today been appointed President and CEO of Sweden based EMS provider PartnerTech. Mr. Glavare has served in this position since 25 October 2007, when he was appointed as Acting CEO.

Since Mr. Glavare took over as Acting CEO of PartnerTech, the company has launched a comprehensive action program to deal with current profitability problems and consolidate operations following the acquisitions of recent years. The purpose of the program is to offer greater customer value by means of more efficient processes, an optimized structure and increased focus on sales.



“The program is in full swing,” says Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman of the PartnerTech Board of Directors, “and it must be carried through steadily and efficiently so that we can continue to grow. Mr. Glavare has the full confidence of the Board and employees to continue to lead the company.”