ACW to ISO certification its Chinese plant

UK based EMS provider ACW Technology has announces that its 35,000 sq ft factory in Zhuhai, China has attained accreditation to the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2000 Quality Management standard following a audit by global accreditation body SGS.

Chris Wright, Managing Director, ACW Technology (Zhuhai) comments: "The Zhuhai factory has been operating for over a year now producing a high quality range of RoHS compliant SMT PCBAs and mechanical assembly products for UK based customers. As with any professional certification body, before awarding us accreditation, it has been necessary for it to see a history of continued conformance and application to the standard. We're very pleased that this has now been formally recognised and that we've been able to add to the long list of EMS industry accreditations that ACW has built up over the years."



"Attaining this accreditation is a great achievement for all the team involved and the Company in general," commented Owen Reeves, Group Managing Director, ACW. "The plan has always been to have complementary systems, operating platforms and methods running across all three of our factories; this accreditation further harmonises that plan and means that our customers and business partners can measure and be assured of ACW's commitment to quality."



ACW offers a complete end-to-end service including product manufacturing, global sourcing, logistics and repair. The company occupies more than 150,000 sq. ft of factory space across its three manufacturing sites in Southampton, South Wales and Zhuhai in Southern China. ACW has 400 staff and sales of £45M (US$90).