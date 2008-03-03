Novel Vision’s to liquidate LCD plant

The plant of Novel Vision Creutzwald in Moselle, France has been put into liquidation.

The plant specializes in assembly of flat screen TVs (plasma and LCD). On February 27 the plant was put into liquidation by the commercial court of Metz the direction of the plant told Daily-bourse.



The plant employed 32 workers who produced last year's 70,000 flat screen TVs for the European market.



