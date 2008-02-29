Koh Young recruits Marketing Manager<br>from Vitronics Soltec

André Myny has been appointed Global Marketing Director of Koh Young Technology, the South Korean company announced today. Koh Young Technology, is a developer and manufacturer of 3D measurement & inspection technology.

Mr. Myny brings more than a decade of marketing experience in the global circuit board assembly industry to his new position. He will work at Koh Young European Operation at Raamsdonksveer / Netherlands.



Prior to joining Koh Young, Mr. Myny directed global marketing for Vitronics Soltec. He held positions in Sales, Customer Service and Marketing. Myny’s experience also includes global sales, marketing, engineering, and project management of circuit board assembly operations at several Philips facilities. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from HTS, Ostend and several Marketing degrees.