Bombardier opens test ring in Germany

Bombardier opened a new light rail testing circuit at their plant in Bautzen / Germany. It was inaugurated on

February 1 by Thomas Jurk, Minister of Economic Affairs & Labour for Sachsen.

The new 850m circuit will be used for the testing and approval of new vehicles. It supplements the existing 800m

heavy rail track that opened in 2006. It implements a range of gauges and supply voltages, as well as a gradient

and level crossing. Vehicles of up to 45m long can be accommodated.The construction of the track took nine months

and was partly funded by the Federal State Authority.



Site manager Germar Wacker said the circuit enables Bombardier to offer a more streamlined acceptance and

handover process. “Type approval, endurance tests and simulated line operation are important stages on the route

our products take to reach the customer. We are now able to carry out these tests directly in the plant”.



Bombardier is the largest industrial employer in the region, with 1 000 staff at Bautzen. Jurk also stated that "Sachsen

will continue to support Bombardier with their joint industry initiative Bahntechnik Sachsen and in future projects".