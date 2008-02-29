City authorities in Russia to help Flextronics decrease import taxes

City authorities in St. Petersburg Russia will help Flextronics in its negotiations with the Ministry for Economic Development and Trade in order to decrease import taxes.

The authorities In Russia also plan to help Flextronics in forging ties with local technical colleges to train their employees. Flextronics will employee 2000 people at the Russia plant. Flextronics will produce LCD in the new Russia plant.