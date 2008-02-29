Embedded applications<br>targeted by Intel's Xeon

The Quad-Core Xeon processor 5400 Series and dual-core Xeon processor 5200 will now be offered with extended, 7-year, life-cycle support, along with a new supporting chipset, targeting embedded, storage, and communications markets.

The 45-nm processors and 5100 memory controller hub chipset are said to fit 200-W maximum power envelope specifications such as AdvancedTCA and NEBS Level-3 requirements.



The chips yield a 22% performance gain over previous-generation platforms within the same thermal profile, based on a 2.33-GHz 8-Mbyte L2 cache, 1,333-MHz FSB, 5000P chipset, and an 8 x 1-Gbyte dual-rank-FBD-DDR2-667 memory system.