Laird Group to enter Hungary

Laird Technologies, a designer and manufacturer of electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials, thermal interface products and wireless antenna solutions, has opened a new manufacturing facility in Szombathely, Hungary.

This facility has been initially established to support sales of Laird Technologies’ antenna and related products to global customers who manufacture in Hungary; this important move is an example of Laird’s continuing strategy to provide local support to large global customers.



Laird Technologies has European manufacturing facilities in the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. The decision to open a new plant in Hungary was due to the growing production of mobile phones and the need to be close to key customers in this sector.



The first key local employees have been hired and an experienced management team is already in place and responsible for day-to-day operations. Production is scheduled to commence by the end of May 2005 and 24/7 output should be achieved by the 4th quarter of 2005.