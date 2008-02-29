NanoMarkets state that Printed Batteries Market will rocket

According to a new report from NanoMarkets, an industry analyst firm, the value of the printed battery

market will surpass $2.1 billion in revenues by 2015.

This new NanoMarkets report analyzes the potential for printed batteries from an applications perspective.

The report shows, for each of these applications, where printed batteries could ultimately provide a cost or

manufacturing advantage over today’s coin or button batteries. The report also provides profiles of firms that

are competing in this sector, the products that they are offering and the markets they are targeting.



Further included are a discussion of recent developments in the field and a forecast of revenues from printed

batteries over the next eight years.