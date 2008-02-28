Bombardier considers move<br>from N-Ireland to U.S.

Bombardier Aerospace announced that they are considering to move the production of their new CSeries aircraft from Northern Ireland and Canada to the USA.

Bombardier Aerospace President Pierre Beaudoin revealed that the company is possible moving their assembly facilities for their new CSeries to locations in the U.S. However Marc Duchesne, Head of Public Relations, did neither deny nor confirm these statements.



A decision on when and how to launch the CSeries can be expected before the end of 2008. The company originally planned to keep the cockpit and final assembly in Montreal and wing assembly at their Belfast facility.



According to other media reports, have the Canadian, Quebec and British governments agreed to provide a joint $ 710 Million, if the assembly production of the new series would stay in Quebec and Northern Ireland. That would also mean the creation of 2,500 new jobs in Canada and another 2,000 in Belfast.