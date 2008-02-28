Electronics Production | February 28, 2008
Scanfil to separate EMS-business
Finland based Scanfil plc's Board of Directors proposes the splitting of the company with a business transfer and confirms the new business strategy. The goal is to increase the contract manufacturing business with the company arrangement and by investing the retained earnings in areas of new business.
The Board of Directors of Scanfil plc will propose to the annual general meeting that the company will be split up with a business transfer into an investment company and sub-concern practicing contract manufacturing business.
Scanfil plc's electronics contract manufacturing business will be differentiated in the business transfer into a subsidiary 100% owned by the company. Scanfil plc will continue as the parent company and will operate in other business areas in the role of the owner. The company will actively practice investment business. The goal of the arrangement is to increase value of the owners in the long run and to improve the development of the value of the stock on the stock markets.
The electronics contract manufacturing is being developed as a strong Nordic operator and the objective is to arrange the contract manufacturing business in such a way as to strengthen the global market position. The Scanfil EMS Oy
concern, which is created in the business transfer, is a competitive and profitable company in its own field and we believe that the scale of economies will improve the competitiveness even more. The change in company structure will
simplify the realization of the company arrangement. The self-sufficiency of the sub-concern will remain at a good level.
Scanfil plc will concentrate in the ownership role of contract manufacturing and the new business sectors. The goal is to invest the company's capital in a profitable way into select businesses in the target companies. In the selected
target companies, we will strive to acquire such an ownership share, wherein we can actively influence the company's operations. We can also own shares of stock and invest capital in other targets. The goal of the company is not to be an active share trader but the investments are long-term. The purpose of the splitting is to manage the assets more efficiently and profitably by spreading out the risks and seeking for new growth possibilities with these measures. The goal is to receive a better than market yield for the invested capital.
President Mr. Harri Takanen: "In part of the contract manufacturing business, we will strive to find cooperation arrangements and benefit from the scale of economies. The new structure supports this goal and for example, the realization of the company arrangement will be noticeably easier. We are still one of the most financially
sound contract manufacturers but a little closer to other contract manufacturers in self-sufficiency. The back rest given by the strong and financially sound owner provides good possibilities to operate actively in the structure
arrangements."
Scanfil plc's electronics contract manufacturing business will be differentiated in the business transfer into a subsidiary 100% owned by the company. Scanfil plc will continue as the parent company and will operate in other business areas in the role of the owner. The company will actively practice investment business. The goal of the arrangement is to increase value of the owners in the long run and to improve the development of the value of the stock on the stock markets.
The electronics contract manufacturing is being developed as a strong Nordic operator and the objective is to arrange the contract manufacturing business in such a way as to strengthen the global market position. The Scanfil EMS Oy
concern, which is created in the business transfer, is a competitive and profitable company in its own field and we believe that the scale of economies will improve the competitiveness even more. The change in company structure will
simplify the realization of the company arrangement. The self-sufficiency of the sub-concern will remain at a good level.
Scanfil plc will concentrate in the ownership role of contract manufacturing and the new business sectors. The goal is to invest the company's capital in a profitable way into select businesses in the target companies. In the selected
target companies, we will strive to acquire such an ownership share, wherein we can actively influence the company's operations. We can also own shares of stock and invest capital in other targets. The goal of the company is not to be an active share trader but the investments are long-term. The purpose of the splitting is to manage the assets more efficiently and profitably by spreading out the risks and seeking for new growth possibilities with these measures. The goal is to receive a better than market yield for the invested capital.
President Mr. Harri Takanen: "In part of the contract manufacturing business, we will strive to find cooperation arrangements and benefit from the scale of economies. The new structure supports this goal and for example, the realization of the company arrangement will be noticeably easier. We are still one of the most financially
sound contract manufacturers but a little closer to other contract manufacturers in self-sufficiency. The back rest given by the strong and financially sound owner provides good possibilities to operate actively in the structure
arrangements."
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments