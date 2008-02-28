PKC Suzhou changed the company name

Finland based EMS provider PKC Suzhou's company name has been changed from PKC Wiring Harness (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. to PKC Wiring Harness & Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

Local regulations in China require that the company name should also reflect the products that the company sells. Since PKC Group started electronics activities next to its wiring harness activities at the end of last year, the name had to be adjusted accordingly.