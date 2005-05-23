De La Rue: "40 % Cheaper in China"

According to the labor union Metall's vice head Anders Weinstock, De La Rue stated that a move to China gives the company a yearly save of 72 million SEK(€7.8 million ).

CEO of the company Håkan Persson doesn't want to confirm that numbers but says to the news paper "Dagens Arbete" that a move of the manufacturing to China results in a 40% reduction in costs, mainly related to lower labor costs and lower material prices.



De La Rue will continue it's manufacturing of two important products in the Swedish village of Flen.