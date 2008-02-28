Temporary lay-offs at Incap Vuokatti

Finland based EMS company Incap has initiated co-determination negotiations, which affect all the personnel of the Vuokatti factory as well as the corporate personnel working in the unit, with the sales excluded.

The eventual actions to be agreed upon in the negotiations will include temporary layoffs due to production and economic reasons. The duration of layoffs will be a maximum of 90 days.



In order to improve its profitability Incap will increase its operational efficiency and adopt its cost structure to comply with the current demand. Incap started on 11 February 2008 co-determination negotiations regarding materials and purchase functions as well as the corporate support functions in Finland.