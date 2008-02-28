Axiom eyes the defence and aerospace sectors

UK based EMS provider Axiom Manufacturing Services is ready to grow further in the Electronics industry. During five years the company has grown five times, in the run up to the end of 2006.

“Traditionally we have been involved in industrial and medical markets, which have been very strong for us. However, this year we started to look at the defence and aerospace sectors as we could see that the requirements of the MoD were changing in a way that placed more value on Axiom’s range of capabilities and our focus on high quality and lowest cost of ownership, ” Mr. Steve Wilks, commercial director at Axiom Manufacturing Services told Manufacturingtoday-europe.



He also told Manufacturingtoday-europe that “We have already taken on two customers, and by quarter one of next year I estimate these sectors may account for 20 per cent of our business.”



Recently the company has also invested in new equipment. A new surface mount technology (SMT) line, a digital x-ray inspection system and a flying probe (fixtureless) test system has been purchased.The company has also boosted its management team and brought in some new people.