Jabil makes printers for HP<br>at the Vietnam plant

US based EMS provider Jabil started the production in Vietnam in June last year. At the Vietnam plant the company produce laser printers for HP.

Jabil plans to spend up to $100 million in the new plant. The Vietnam plant is increasingly seen as an alternative to China by the company.



"Vietnam will be able to offer us competitive costing," C.C. Lum, Jabil's regional commodity manager for Asia Pacific told DDTH.