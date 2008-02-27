Flextronics to produce LCD in the new Russia plant

According to Flextronics CEO Mike McNamara, its new St. Petersburg plant will produce LCD TVs in the first stage.

In the first year turnover should be up to $ 100 million, and then rise to $ 500 million, expects Mr. McNamara. Initial investment in the production and launch of the organization will total $ 50 million. All LCD television sets will be sold in Russia, Mr. McNamara said.



Vice President Flextronics Misha Rosenberg hopes that the duty on components will be reduced. "Access to the Russian market for us is more important than the relative cost of labour" Mr. Rosenberg says.