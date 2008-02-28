Weak US dollar pressures Swedish PCB industry

evertiq has made a report about the Swedish PCB market. The Swedish PCB industry had a good year in 2007 in general but the revenue and profit got affected by the weak US dollar.

PCB producer Multi-Teknik has increased its sales in Sweden from 34,5 million SEK to 47,2 million SEK. 1 SEK is approximately worth 0,1 Euro. PCB trading company NCAB has grown on the Swedish PCB market by 2 million SEK from last year. The biggest increase for NCAB during 2007 was in Germany and in Poland.PCB trading company PCB Connect has increased its revenue from 46 to 76 million SEK, 65 million SEK was turned over in Sweden only. Norway based Elprint lost a lot of it sales betwen 2005 to 2006. The turnover for Elprint in Sweden during that period was almost halved. Between 2006 and 2007 Elprint sales in Sweden declined from 9,7 million SEK to 8,9 million SEK.Teltex which is on of the few producers left in Sweden has grown by 4 million SEK from 2006. The development in Sweden has been good in 2007 but the weak US dollar has held down the development.The chart above shows the largest PCB producers and traders in Sweden. The chart was made by evertiq.