Best attended Nepcon for years

Reed Exhibitions is celebrating a 30%+ increase in attendance at Nepcon, (which took place in Brighton, England, last week), with visitors travelling from all reaches of the UK with real enquiries and real budgets.

“Nepcon 2005 added powerful new content, while retaining the fundamentally successful format of previous years. I believe this has driven the significant increases in exhibitor and visitor numbers as well as generally higher satisfaction levels among those attending,” said Chris James, Nepcon Marketing Manager. “There was valuable knowledge available, for example in the SMART Group Lead-Free seminars, as well as important new product information and plenty of networking opportunities. Clearly, many people from all reaches of the UK invested their time, and received the reward of making significant progress toward realising their business goals.”



In all, there were 173 exhibitors at Nepcon 2005, and confirmed exhibitor numbers for 2006 have already reached 96 just three working days after the event closed.



Post-show reaction from exhibitors indicates high satisfaction levels, with some exhibitors taking important, unexpected orders. Many have met potential new customers with significant and real requirements that should lead to confirmed orders within the near future. “We became aware of large projects previously unknown to us,” said one exhibitor, Andy Kellard of Speedprint/Europlacer.



Automatic optical Inspection equipment expert Cupio also announced that it received an order for its ScanSpection AOI system during Nepcon 2005. The customer, Altrincham-based manufacturing services company Assembly Contracts Ltd, will use ScanSpection to enhance its services for contracts ranging from high-quality medical instruments through to Intrinsically Safe products for hazardous environments.



The exhibition now moves on to focus on its move to the NEC at Birmingham for 2006. “Brighton, as the original Nepcon’s first home, will always have special significance, but the indicators going forward are that we will need the extra facilities the NEC has to offer,” said Ian Crawford, Exhibition Director for Reed Exhibitions. “As an added benefit, Birmingham is nearer to those visitors who must travel a long way to reach Brighton, while also being served by Birmingham International Airport for visitors flying from Scotland, Ireland or further afield.”