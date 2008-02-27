Freescale and STMicro unveil four MCU

Freescale Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics have unveiled the first four automotive Power Architecture microcontroller (MCU) products resulting from the two companies’ joint design program, initiated two years ago.

The two companies have achieved first silicon from their respective wafer fabs in Austin, Texas, and Agrate Brianza (Milan), Italy, for four automotive MCUs targeting powertrain, body, instrument cluster and safety/chassis applications. Manufactured on the two companies’ aligned 90-nanometer (nm) embedded-flash technology, the four products are the industry’s first 90-nm automotive MCUs built on the advanced microcontroller technology. Automotive customer interest is strong, and initial product samples are available to support customer demand in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Japan and the United States.



“From the inception of our joint design program, ST and Freescale have stayed on track with our product development milestones, and with the release of first silicon to select customers, we’re proud to report ‘promise delivered’,” said Marco Maria Monti, vice president and general manager of ST Powertrain & Safety Division. “These four jointly designed automotive MCUs are the first in a product roadmap underway between our allied automotive design teams using the leading microcontroller technology for automotive applications.”



“Our common microcontroller architectural platform has enabled Freescale and ST to accelerate the goal of making Power Architecture technology the leading automotive microcontroller core,” said Denis Griot, chairman of Freescale EMEA and global automotive marketing. “The system-on-chip platform enables us to quickly develop multiple automotive products incorporating optimized peripheral sets and embedded flash memory, fine-tuned for specific automotive applications. Freescale’s and ST’s joint design teams are executing flawlessly, and we expect to maintain this rapid cadence of joint product development for years to come.”



ST and Freescale are dedicated to extending the aligned product roadmap through ongoing work at joint design centers in Naples, Agrate, Sao Paulo and New Delhi’s National Capital Region. Staffed by more than 150 design engineers, these design centers are focused on developing next-generation MCU products optimized for specific automotive market segments.



Lead automotive customers will receive samples of the jointly developed MCU products throughout Q1 2008. The two companies plan to provide general automotive market product information, pricing and availability for the dual-sourced products later this year.