Electronics Production | February 27, 2008
Freescale and STMicro unveil four MCU
Freescale Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics have unveiled the first four automotive Power Architecture microcontroller (MCU) products resulting from the two companies’ joint design program, initiated two years ago.
The two companies have achieved first silicon from their respective wafer fabs in Austin, Texas, and Agrate Brianza (Milan), Italy, for four automotive MCUs targeting powertrain, body, instrument cluster and safety/chassis applications. Manufactured on the two companies’ aligned 90-nanometer (nm) embedded-flash technology, the four products are the industry’s first 90-nm automotive MCUs built on the advanced microcontroller technology. Automotive customer interest is strong, and initial product samples are available to support customer demand in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Japan and the United States.
“From the inception of our joint design program, ST and Freescale have stayed on track with our product development milestones, and with the release of first silicon to select customers, we’re proud to report ‘promise delivered’,” said Marco Maria Monti, vice president and general manager of ST Powertrain & Safety Division. “These four jointly designed automotive MCUs are the first in a product roadmap underway between our allied automotive design teams using the leading microcontroller technology for automotive applications.”
“Our common microcontroller architectural platform has enabled Freescale and ST to accelerate the goal of making Power Architecture technology the leading automotive microcontroller core,” said Denis Griot, chairman of Freescale EMEA and global automotive marketing. “The system-on-chip platform enables us to quickly develop multiple automotive products incorporating optimized peripheral sets and embedded flash memory, fine-tuned for specific automotive applications. Freescale’s and ST’s joint design teams are executing flawlessly, and we expect to maintain this rapid cadence of joint product development for years to come.”
ST and Freescale are dedicated to extending the aligned product roadmap through ongoing work at joint design centers in Naples, Agrate, Sao Paulo and New Delhi’s National Capital Region. Staffed by more than 150 design engineers, these design centers are focused on developing next-generation MCU products optimized for specific automotive market segments.
Lead automotive customers will receive samples of the jointly developed MCU products throughout Q1 2008. The two companies plan to provide general automotive market product information, pricing and availability for the dual-sourced products later this year.
“From the inception of our joint design program, ST and Freescale have stayed on track with our product development milestones, and with the release of first silicon to select customers, we’re proud to report ‘promise delivered’,” said Marco Maria Monti, vice president and general manager of ST Powertrain & Safety Division. “These four jointly designed automotive MCUs are the first in a product roadmap underway between our allied automotive design teams using the leading microcontroller technology for automotive applications.”
“Our common microcontroller architectural platform has enabled Freescale and ST to accelerate the goal of making Power Architecture technology the leading automotive microcontroller core,” said Denis Griot, chairman of Freescale EMEA and global automotive marketing. “The system-on-chip platform enables us to quickly develop multiple automotive products incorporating optimized peripheral sets and embedded flash memory, fine-tuned for specific automotive applications. Freescale’s and ST’s joint design teams are executing flawlessly, and we expect to maintain this rapid cadence of joint product development for years to come.”
ST and Freescale are dedicated to extending the aligned product roadmap through ongoing work at joint design centers in Naples, Agrate, Sao Paulo and New Delhi’s National Capital Region. Staffed by more than 150 design engineers, these design centers are focused on developing next-generation MCU products optimized for specific automotive market segments.
Lead automotive customers will receive samples of the jointly developed MCU products throughout Q1 2008. The two companies plan to provide general automotive market product information, pricing and availability for the dual-sourced products later this year.
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments