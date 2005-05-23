Nokia may quit it's gaming mobile handset business

According to What.se mobile manufacturer Nokia has realised that it's handheld gaming mobile was a misstake.

Nokia's strategy from 2003 within mobile gaming is now being redirected. Nokia will in the future not work with complete handheld gaming mobiles but will continue to develop its games as only a software and technology on certain chips.



Possible readers of the games may be Nokia's powerful Communicator PDAs but there will probably be a lot of other possible mobile phones to use Nokia's "mobile gaming solution".