Magneti Marelli opens plant in Slovakia

Italy based Magneti Marelli, a company in design and production of systems and components for the automotive sector, has selected Slovakia for establishment of its new plant.

The main reason for choosing Slovakia is the high concentration of automotive industry the company said. The low wages in the country and state aid also played an important role in the decision making. How big this invest is has not yet been revealed.



The company will produce dashboards and navigation devices at the plant. The industrial operation director of electronic systems division at Magneti Marelli, Jean Lopez told Etrend that the company plans to add a research and development centre to its Slovakian plant.