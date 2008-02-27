Omron to build plant in Eastern Europe

Omron is looking for new customers in Eastern Europe. Now the company has decided to build an auto-parts plant in Eastern Europe within three years.

The plant will be located in either Poland or Hungary. The company forecasts that the automotive components sales will rise 12 percent annually over the next three years.



Chief Executive Officer Hisao Sakuta said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, “Having a production facility in ``Eastern Europe, where many companies are entering, is a must.''