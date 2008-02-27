Flextronics Montreal to transfer to Mexico or Poland

evertiq reported yesterday that EMS provider Flextronics will close down its plant in Montreal, Quebec. The production at the Montreal plant will be transferred to Mexico or Poland.

With the closure of the Montreal plant 700 employees will lose their jobs. The Montreal plant will close down in September this year.



The union told local media that the employees in Mexico or Poland don’t have the skills to do the same work as the staff in Montreal, The Gazette reports.