Thales opens centre in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

France based Thales, an electronic systems and industrial electronics company, has established an integration centre for its clients in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar.

The new centre will be located in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and will employ 100 new staff members. Already the company has 30-year presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, Securitydocumentworld reports.